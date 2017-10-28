Secondary school applications are about to close

Online applications for secondary school places for autumn 2018 are about to close on Lancashire County Council's website.

The online application system is open until 11:59pm on Tuesday, October 31 for secondary school pupils.

Parents of all children starting school need to submit an application form, even if the child has an older brother or sister at the school concerned.

For more information, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools or call 0300 123 6707.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.