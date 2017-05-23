School prays for bomb victim Georgina

Pupils and staff at bomb victim Georgina Callander’s old school were holding a special assembly today to remember the popular student.

Georgina, 18, left Bishop Rawstorne CE Academy at Croston near Chorley almost two years ago to study at Runshaw College in Leyland.

In a statement the school paid tribute to a “lovely” ex-pupil.

The statement read: “Following the shocking events in Manchester yesterday, we have been informed that one of our former students, Georgina Callander, has died as a result of injuries sustained.

”Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina’s family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who are also former students of the school.

“All of our students will gather together today for a time of prayer and reflection and to give thanks for the life of Georgina.”

Georgina was the first victim of the bomb attack to be identified today. In all 22 died and a further 59 were injured.

It is believed she was one of the first casualties to be evacuated from the foyer of the Manchester Arena after the blast and rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.