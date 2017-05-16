Longridge Barnacre Road Primary School’s reception class had fun making cardboard vehicles

The reception class at Barnacre Road Primary School have been busy learning all about travel and transport, which included a trip to Manchester Airport.

Class teachers Adelle Hetherington and Ruth Burton also set the children a challenge to create a vehicle of any description using a cardboard box at home with their parents.

The teachers said: “The results were sensational and we were blown away with the effort and care that our children and parents had shown. We are so lucky to have such supportive parents who enjoy working with us to enhance the children’s learning that they have done in school.”

Besides ranging in size, with some children riding to school their vehicles, there was a wide range of vehicles including aeroplanes, fire engines, cars “of all descriptions” and even horses and carriages.

In class, the children also made hot air balloons and paper aeroplanes.