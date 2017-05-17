'Drive for Justice' - shortlisted for the Making A Difference campaign

The Johnston Press Drive For Justice campaign which was run across multiple papers across the group including the Lancashire Post, Blackpool Gazette and Wigan Post has been shortlisted for the Making A Difference campaign as part of Local Newspaper Week.

The winner is decided by public vote and we would appreciate it if you could take a moment to vote to help us to gain recognition for our work in highlighting the scandal of lenient sentences for killer drivers.

Voting only takes a second. Simply click the following link and vote for the "Drive for Justice" page.

Nothing can ever undo the anguish experienced by families who lose loved ones in car crashes but making sure the sentencing fits the crime for those who kill on the roads will at least give some measure of justice.

Our investigation showed that not a single person has been handed the maximum 14-year sentence for death by dangerous driving since Parliament lengthened the sentence from 10 years in 2004.

The findings revealed drivers who kill have been sentenced to an average of just five years in prison with many escaping jail altogether.

Please help us to continue making a difference by voting before the deadline tonight.