Dreams come true for NYDC dancing starlet Matilda

A Bleasdale college student with her sights set on a career in dance has made her premiere with National Youth Dance Company at the iconic Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London.

Choreographed by guest artistic director Damien Jalet, Matilda Hadock made her debut in Tarantiseismic at the international dance venue and is now set to embark on a summer UK tour with the company.

Matilda is starring in Tarantiseismic, choreographed by Damien Jalet. The show made its debut at Sadler Wells Theatre in London

Matilda, 18, who is studying A-levels at Runshaw College, said she had never imagined making the final audition for the flagship youth company when she first applied in 2016.

She said: “I knew that NYDC was the flagship youth dance company for England, but not much more than that, so my main reason for attending the initial workshop was for the chance to dance more!

“Going to Sadler’s Wells for the final audition was nerve-wracking, but I approached it as another fantastic dance experience

“I was absolutely speechless! After the initial surprise, I was ecstatic and very proud of myself, along with being nervous to see what the year would have in store.”

Following the premiere the company will start the tour at Peninsula Arts, Plymouth University on June 25, before travelling the UK.

One of the big dates on the calendar is the Latitude Festival 2017, which opens on July 13.

Former St Cecilia’s RC High School pupil Matilda added: “NYDC has been an amazing experience so far. It’s difficult to describe, but the intensity of the days, the quality of the dance and the wonderful people in the company all mean that I didn’t want to come home after the October and February residencies

“Really, I love it all - at the moment, I’m particularly excited to be performing at Latitude Festival 2017 and hoping we will get the chance to watch some of the other performances there.”

Matilda first began dancing aged four attending weekly classes in tap, ballet and modern with the Garstang School of Dance, which she said encouraged her passion for performing.

She said: “Then, when I was 15, I auditioned for and joined Ludus Youth Dance Company in Lancaster and then Maelstrom Youth, which introduced me to contemporary dance.

“I continue to dance with both these companies as it gives me an invaluable experience of contemporary dance technique and performance.”

Of her experience since joining the NYDC last October, the teenager said: “NYDC has already increased my confidence a lot in dance and, as the year progresses, it is my aim to continue to push myself out of my comfort zone.

“NYDC is also a wonderful opportunity to work closely in a professional environment,

“It has been an incredible experience working with Damien Jalet.

“He is an internationally renowned choreographer and pushes us to achieve things I didn’t think were possible.

“Damien makes us work very hard, and although each day is as exhausting as the last, it is also very rewarding.”