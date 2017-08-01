Doors of Longridge’s historic Dog Inn re-open on August 2

It’s been a long haul, but the doors of Longridge’s Dog Inn finally re-open on August 2 after a £700,000 renovation, both inside and out.

Longridge businessman Ben Lee rose to the challenge and bought the prominently located Market Place premises in 2015 after resident Mark Smith led a Facebook campaign to save the former pub.

“There was a lot of interest from the Longridge community to return this building back to the iconic pub it once was,” say Ben’s family, adding: “It’s been a long process but we have now completed the extensive £700,000 refurbishment to proudly reform the building.”

The pub opened at its current location in 1913, replacing the adjacent Old Dog Inn which dated from the 1830s. It then became one of the town’s most popular pubs and prior to being put up for sale, became an Indian restaurant.

Andy Cornall, who is from the Longridge area, has taken on the reins of head chef and along with his team aims to turn The Dog into a popular gastro pub through the use of locally sourced ingredients, innovative menu and creative daily specials.

The family say they have tried to create “the new character it deserves” with three log fires, lots of antique furniture, creating “a warm, friendly environment for people to enjoy good, locally sourced food, fine wine and an excellent atmosphere”. However, if you are passing after a family walk with the dogs, please don’t hesitate to pop in for a pint and bite to eat,” they say.

The old taproom has been restored and re-named ‘The Dog House’, “perfect” they say for those wanting to try a pint of their signature ale ‘Dog Inn Blonde’. The garden terrace commanding wonderful views at the back of The Dog has been brought back to life and there is also a new car park.

Finally, work still continues on five luxury self-contained apartments to come towards the end of the year, offering one night stays for those visiting the restaurant or short-term holiday lets for people visiting Longridge.