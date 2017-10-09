Dogs get set for catwalk fun in Bamber Bridge

Dogs will be strutting their stuff on the catwalk as part of their own furry catwalk.

Dawn Harkin, manager of Mucky Paws Pet Shop and head groomer of Mutz Cutz Dog Grooming Spa, is hosting a dog fashion show at St Aidan’s Church Hall, in Bamber Bridge, on Saturday October 14, from 11am until 4pm.

Strike a pose

Entry is £1 and all funds will go towards Homeless Hounds.

Dawn said: “I support a lot of charities and so I decided to run a fashion show with dogs as this would be a bit different. I am not sure if it has been done before.

“I am either very brave or stupid.

“I will be using my clients’ dogs as they will be dressed up in different outfits, fancy collars and leads, using the products we sell in our store in Bamber Bridge - Danish Design and Urban Pup.

“Their owners will be helping walking them down the cat walk.

“I think we will get a mixed bag of behaviour from the dogs. I am sure most of them will be well behaved on the day but we will have to wait and see.

“I will also be hosting special offers, games and a raffle. It will be a lot of fun.

“I work closely with Withy Grove Vets and Canine Doggy Day Care, who will both be giving talks about grooming and health.

“I will also be talking about my work as a Tellington TTouch practitioner. There are only two salons in the country doing this right now. It is a training mechanism for dogs who are anxious or recovering from an operation. We use it in our grooming salon and it can be applied to owners, for example, with fireworks going off.

“Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the fun and help raise funds for an amazing charity - Homeless Hounds.”

