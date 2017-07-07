Disposable barbecue sparks emergency call out

A disposable barbecue discarded against a wooden bar in a garden sparked an emergency call-out in Goosnargh, say fire services.

Two crews from Fulwood and Longridge were called to the incident which happened at around 2am on July 7 at a property in Church Lane following reports of smouldering wood in a back garden.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We attended a garden fire where a disposable barbecue was left on top of a wooden structure.

"We were called by a neighbour who spotted the smoke coming from the garden. We used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"If you do use a disposable barbecue please make sure that it is properly out and disposed of carefully.

"Never place a hot disposable barbecue in a plastic bin."

Nobody was injured during the incident.