Delays on southbound M6 after 4-vehicle crash

A rolling road-block has been put in place on the southbound M6 after a four-vehicle smash, say police.

The rolling block has been put into place between junctions 33 and 32.

Two lanes were also currently closed.

The accident happened at around 5.40am on 27 February.

Police have confirmed that one person has been injured but these injuries are not thought to be "significant".

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said: "Four vehicles were involved [in the crash] they will be moved as soon as fire and ambulance services have finished working in the area."