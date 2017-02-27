Delays on southbound M6 after 3-vehicle crash

Fire services rescued a woman who was trapped in her car on the M6 following a three-vehicle smash.

The woman was rescued using hydraulic equipment following the accident which happened at around 5.30am on 27 February.

Lanes two and three were closed between junctions 33 and 32 for around 4 hours after a Vauxhall Insignia crashed into the central reservation, say police.

It is then believed that further vehicles then collided with the first car, they added.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "A collision between three cars resulted in a woman being trapped in one of them.

"Three fire engines and crews (two from Lancaster, one from Garstang) were assigned and firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Police confirmed that a woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with non-life changing injuries.