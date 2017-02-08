Dancing Dougie side steps away after a lengthy reign

A line dancing teacher shuffled out of the hall as he retired after 25 years leading the way.

Dougie Laing bid a fond farewell to Longridge Line Dancers during a special celebration.

Dougie Laing, line dancing teacher

He had been teaching sequences at Longridge Sports and Social Club for the past five-and-a-half years, although his career spanned 25 years.

Group member Bill Collinson said: “Dougie’s sense of fun over the years has been infectious and his hilarious banter and great lifetime knowledge of musical mix have been vital ingredients in a recipe for a great night out, we wish him the very best of health and happiness for the future.

“We welcome a new teacher, who is only know by the name of LC. She is a lady with boundless enthusiasm, who has filled in for dancing over the past two years, LC is a conscientious instructor, promoting a happy and lively club.

“Line dancing is for everybody who enjoys country and popular music, dancing exciting routines performed solo to every rhythm and tempo imaginable.

“The atmosphere is completely relaxed, very lively and uninhibited.

“Dancers enjoy freedom to move in their own way with stomps, vines, hitches, scoots, hooks and all sorts of happy-go-lucky steps.

“They are happy because they are such great fun to do and lucky because most of them are very easy.”

Line dancing is held every Monday at Longridge Sports and Social Club starting at 7.45pm with the first half hour spent with new recruits.

There is also a session on alternate Fridays with John Barber.

The venue has a raised stage and a PA system that ensures people can hear the instruction clearly. The club also has a licensed bar.

Everyone is welcome to the dance club, it is non-profit making and supports many local charities. Entry is £4. Alternatively non-dancers can enjoy the music and fun for £2.