Cycle across the great French Alps

Cyclists are invited to take part in a seven day, 512-mile cycle challenge across the French Alps to raise funds for two charities.

The expedition, in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Blackburn Youth Zone, includes climbs up Mont Ventoux, known as the Giant of Provence, and the 21 hairpin bends that ascend the summit of Alpe D’Huez.

The challenge is being organised by businessman Ste Pritchard, a keen cyclist, who has previously undertaken similar cycle challenges.

Ste said: “The challenge is open to men and women of all ages and abilities but it does require commitment.

“It is not something that can be achieved without a lot of training. Pre challenge, every participant is assigned his or her own mentor and tailored training programme with ongoing training and dietary advice provided by elite race team riders and coaches, including support from the Team GB staff at Manchester Velodrome. There’s also regular team rides to assess progress.

“During the challenge, the riders are fully supported in a way that matches the mechanical and other help given to professionals.”

There are just eight spare challenge places left on what is actually a second Alps adventure, which has been added after all team places for the first one that sets out at the very beginning of September were immediately snapped up.

This second ride takes place from September 22 to 29.

Each rider funds their own place and all pre and during event support at a cost £1,250, which also includes flights, accommodation and meals. They are also asked to raise a minimum of £300 in sponsorship for the charities.

For further information on the challenge, visit www.cycle-the-alps.co.uk. To register interest in taking a place, email ste@matrix247.com or call 07976 685395. All would-be participants have to take part in a practice ride before a place on the challenge can be confirmed.