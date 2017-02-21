UPDATE: Police arrest teen, 15, after man suffers ‘significant’ injuries in city centre stabbing

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Preston after a man received a “stab type” wound outside a city centre fast food restaurant yesterday evening.

The incident happened outside the McDonalds restaurant in Friargate at around 5.45pm on 21 February.

The 18-year-old victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Police have confirmed that the victim received significant injuries which although serious, are not life threatening.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “At around 5.45pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, February 21) we were called by the Ambulance Service to Friargate, Preston following reports a man had been stabbed.

“An 18-year-old man suffered significant injuries to his arm and back which are believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy from Preston was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is currently in custody.”

Enquiries are on-going. Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log 928 of February 21st.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.