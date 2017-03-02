Seventeen arrested in dawn drugs raids across North of England

Seventeen people have been arrested and significant amounts of cannabis, cocaine and heroin have been seized in drugs raids across the North of England.

Properties in Blackpool and Preston were among those raided in the operation led by Merseyside Police.



Simultaneous dawn raids took place in Lancashire, Merseyside, Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, and Stockton in Cleveland.



On Merseyside, 14 warrants were executed in Maghull, Thornton, Bootle, Old Swan, Anfield and Kirkby resulting in 11 arrests.

Police at the scene of a drugs raid in Thornton, Merseyside this morning

Four warrants were executed in Lancashire Preston, Blackpool and Nelson, where one man was arrested.

Three men were arrested in Cleveland and two men were arrested in Barrow.

The ages of the men arrested this morning range from 22 and 45 years, and they have been taken to police stations across Merseyside where they will be questioned by detectives.

Multi kilo amounts of cocaine and heroin have also been seized, with an estimated street value of more than £250,000.More than 70kgs of cannabis with a street value in excess of £1m was also recovered.

Officers have also seized approximately £100,000 in cash, two BMW cars, and a VW R series car, along with designer clothes, and electronic goods. The goods seized have been seized under new POCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) legislation and the intention is to sell the goods at auction.



The operation is the result of a lengthy and complex investigation by Merseyside Police, with support from Lancashire Police, Cumbria Police, and Cleveland Police, into the widespread supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis from Merseyside to other parts of England and Wales.



Superintendent Paul White from Merseyside Police said: “The action taken by police officers this morning in Merseyside and other parts of the UK is a key part of an on-going investigation into a criminal network we suspect of distributing large quantities of Class A drugs from here in Merseyside to other towns and cities.





“Class A drugs blight the lives of the people who become addicted to them. Some addicts can then go on to fund their habit through acquisitive crime, including burglary, theft and robbery, and this has a negative impact on the lives of people living in the communities where drug dealers and organised crime groups operate.



“Criminals involved in the supply and distribution of controlled drugs don't care about the impact that their illicit trade has on decent members of the public, all they care about is the money they can make. They think they are untouchable and they live a lifestyle that is beyond their means and often have no legitimate employment to account for the money which pays for their fancy holidays and designer clothes.



"Today, using new legislation under the Proceeds of Crime Act we will be looking to seize high value items which we believe have been bought through money made through criminal enterprise, including drug dealing. These items will go to auction and the bitter sweet irony, for those involved in serious organised crime on Merseyside, is that nearly 20 per cent of the money raised through the sale of these items will go back in to fighting crime.



"Our message to those involved in drug supply on Merseyside is that you cannot escape justice and there are no borders, we will work with other forces to relentlessly pursue those profiting from serious organised crime.



“No-one should have to put up with drug dealing and the associated violence and gun crime it often brings. We will work with our communities to improve the quality of life for decent, law-abiding people and I would urge people to keep helping us do that by reporting any drug dealing or gun crime to the police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”