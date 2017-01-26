Scam warning after pensioner conned out of £2k

Police in Fleetwood have issued scam warning after a pensioner was conned into sending £2,000 to Nepal.

The victim, who is in their seventies, was contacted via telephone in January and told they owed a large amount of PPI payments, say police.

The pensioner was then persuaded to send the caller money via MoneyGram through the post office believing the payment was for legal costs.

PC Emma McClaren from Fleetwood NHPT said: " Sadly the victim on this occasion has been duped out of £2000 and the offender traced to Nepal.

"Please be aware that these fraudsters are very clever and convincing.

"If you are asked to make a payment via MoneyGram which, when correctly used is an excellent service, be very be certain that you know the person you are sending the payments to.

"Once the cash has gone it is almost impossible to trace if it leaves the country."