SCAM ALERT: Police warning after £5k internet scam

Police in Chorley have issued a warning after a local resident was conned out of £5,000 in an internet scam.

Criminals have accessed a person's online bank account claiming to be calling on behalf of an internet provider, say police.

They are now warning residents to be vigilant when receiving calls from people claiming to be internet providers or phone companies.

In a statement to the Chorley police Facebook page a spokesman said: "We have recently had reports of a telephone scam.

"Criminals are contacting residents over the phone claiming to be calling on behalf of internet providers or phone companies.

"They are then telling residents that they have credited their account by accident and asking the resident to access their online banking account so that they can recover the money as they will get sacked for their mistake if not.

"When the resident logs into their online banking the criminals take control of the computer and transfer any money from a savings or ISA account into the current account (making the resident think that they have received this payment by accident) before taking the money out and leaving the resident out of pocket.

"In this case £5000 was taken from the residents account."



Police are now advising people to be extra vigilant when receiving calls and if in doubt, hang up and make contact with the company and your bank via the official websites and telephone numbers.