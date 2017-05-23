Rail strikes suspended following terror attack

Rail strikes planned for next week have been suspended as a show of 'solidarity' with the people of Manchester following yesterday's terror attack

Members of the RMT union at Northern Rail were due to walk out next Tuesday as part of an ongoing dispute over the role of guards.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: "In light of the horrific bombing in Manchester last night, and the heightened safety and security alerts on our transport services, RMT’s executive has taken the decision to suspend the 24 hours of strike action scheduled for Tuesday May 30.

“Our thoughts and solidarity at this time are with the people of Manchester.”

The attack, which killed 22 people and injured 59 others, happened in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, which links the venue to Victoria railway station.

Rail services from Victoria have been halted since the attack.

Planned walkouts on Merseyrail and Southern Rail have also bee suspended.