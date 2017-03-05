Preston shoppers target of 'card skimming' scam

A warning has been issued over the use of card skimming devices at cash machines in Preston.

Police say they have received a number of reports in recent days involving the use of so-called 'skimming' devices.

The banks involved have not been identified but members of the public have been asked to be on their guard.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have received a number of reports of devices being used on cash machines in at different banks in and around Preston, Leyland and Bamber Bridge over recent days.

"Criminals are placing devices onto cash machines that prevent your cash card being ejected from the machine and a small camera that records your PIN as you type it in. They are then able to retrieve your card and will have a recording of your PIN.

"We ask that you check the cash machine before you use it.

"Typically, the devices are loosely fitted to allow easy placing and removal.

"Before using the machine, check if there are any loose parts on or around it - The card slot, keypad and anything above the keypad area.

"If in doubt, please contact bank staff and consider using a different machine.

"If a device is discovered, please call the police so we can recover it and investigate the matter."

Anyone who spots anything suspicious is asked to call police on 101.

If in doubt members of the public are being advised to find another cash point.