A police helicopter was scrambled to search for a wanted man in Preston this morning (20 December).

At around 9am police searched for a man wanted for breaching a court order close to Bowness Road in Preston.

The suspect made off from the area and was pursued by officers and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) towards the Brockholes area said police.

Despite an extensive search the man was not found.

The man has not been named by police.