Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious' fire in Ingol

Detectives investigating a serious fire at a property in Ingol are appealing for witnesses.

Four fire engines were called to tackle a raging inferno at a terraced house on Westbrook Crescent, after being called out just before 9.15pm on Saturday 25 February.

Firefighters were faced with the challenge of trying to mount a potential rescue after a frantic neighbour feared there was someone trapped inside the property.

Once in the property they found that the intensity of the ground floor fire had destroyed the staircase and it was impossible to use it to gain entry upstairs.

However, they were able to establish that no one was in the property and it was later established that the house was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Watch manager Mark Woodward said:“This was a very serious fire but the most important thing is that on one was hurt."

The house fire, which is described by police as a "major incident", left one property completely destroyed and neighbouring properties badly damaged.

Following investigation the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious in nature. A man was later arrested in connection with the offence, say police.

Det Con Sharon Booth, of Preston’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We have launched an investigation following a serious house fire at a property in Ingol.

“The property has been completely destroyed and the some of the neighbouring properties have been damaged.

“The cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or have any knowledge of the incident to call us.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in and around the area prior to the fire taking hold please contact police immediately.”

A 35-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been bailed to April 26.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1702795.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.uk

Picture courtesy of Vinny Shaw of Locksmiths North West ltd.