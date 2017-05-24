Missing schoolgirl Olivia Campbell confirmed among Manchester Arena bomb blast victims

The mother of a 15-year-old girl has paid tribute to her "precious" daughter as she revealed she had died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Olivia Campbell, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was among 22 people killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi in an attack on a pop concert on Monday night.

The schoolgirl, along with eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and teenager Georgina Callander, were among the first of the terrorist's victims to be named.

Olivia's family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, hoping that she was one of the dozens of injured people injured in the blast receiving treatment in hospital.

But in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.

Alongside a photo of Olivia she wrote on Facebook: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

During her earlier emotional appeal, Ms Campbell said Olivia had been to the concert with her friend, Adam, who was receiving treatment in hospital.

"I last had contact with her at half past eight last night," she told the BBC.

"She was at the concert, she'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go."

A further 59 people were injured when Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade device packed with nuts and bolts in the Arena's foyer as thousands of young people left a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

On Wednesday tributes were paid to those killed in the blast, including Saffie, who was described by the headteacher at her school in Preston as a "beautiful little girl".

Saffie had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire.

They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

Another victim was named by her college as Georgina Callander, who was studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire.

The college spoke of its "enormous sadness" after hearing of Ms Callander's death.

A spokesman said the teenager was on the second year of her course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss," the college said.

Tributes have also been paid to 26-year-old John Atkinson from Bury, who was named by friends on Facebook as an apparent victim.

Friends of Mr Atkinson set up a fund for his family, which received more than £1,000 in less than an hour after being established.

"John was one in a million and loved by so many," wrote Hayley Turk, who organised the fund through website GoFundMe.

"A true gentleman," she added.

Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was reported to be among those missing following the attack.

Her partner Ian Winslow, later wrote on Facebook: "Not sure how this works but it isn't good news. Kelly Brewster wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."