Missing Martyn Hett confirmed a victim of Manchester bomb blast

The partner of Martyn Hett, who went missing in the Manchester bomb blasts, has confirmed that he was killed in the atrocity.

Russell Hayward tweeted a tribute to his "soul mate" this morning and hundreds of people expressed their sympathies for the 28-year-old.

Martyn Hett has been confirmed a victim of the Manchester bomb

An appeal for the missing PR manager from the Stockport area was shared thousands of times on social media while a desperate search was made.

In his tribute Russell said: "We got the news last night that our wonderful, iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive.

"He left the world exactly how he lived, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply.

"Thankfully I have his wonderful and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will".

Martyn was a regular on several TV programmes inlcuding Come Dine With Me.