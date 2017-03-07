MANHUNT: Police appeal after car theft

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a fraudster used a stolen cheque to buy a car.

The suspect, who gave the vendor of the car an address in Preston, visited a property in Bradford on 12 December and agreed to buy a grey Volkswagen Golf, say police.

He is described by police as being around 30 years old, 5ft 7ins tall with small feet and freckles to his face and tattoos on his neck and right hand.

They added that the car was then driven away from the property but it was later discovered that the car had been paid for using a stolen cheque.

Police would now like to identify the man in the pictures in connection with their investigation.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The suspect is believed to have attended an address in Bradford on 12 December and agreed to purchase a grey Volkswagen Golf.



"[The man] drove the car away from the address, but it later transpired that payment had been made using a stolen cheque.



"[He] gave an address in Preston in Lancashire, but enquiries in the area have failed to locate him.



"Enquiries suggest the car was seen in the New Moston area of Manchester the same evening."

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact the Bradford South Area Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13170002973.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

