Harrowing statement of woman hit by partner is read in court

A woman has told a court how her abusive partner refused to leave her home.

Jeremy Watson, 55, formerly of Lindsay Avenue, Leyland, and now of Pinfold Lane, Longridge, admitted assaulting the victim on October 10 after drinking six cans of beer and some vodka.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told he “sat down as if nothing had happened” despite her bleeding.

Jim Mowbray, prosecuting, read a statement in which the victim said she had known Watson since they were at school and had been in an on off relationship for 10 years.

She added: “He drinks a large amount. I wake every morning to find him downstairs surrounded by empty beer cans.

“I’ve tried to get him to leave my address numerous times but he always refuses. I do not know what to do to make him leave.”

“About 4pm he came downstairs after being asleep. I had my daughter there and he was initially polite.

“After she left he started to drink. He sat in the living room watching TV. At 11pm he then hit me to the head. I knew what was coming.”

The woman got out of her back door and was helped by a neighbour.

Greg Earnshaw, defending, said: “ He accepts the relationship is at an end.”

The bench imposed a restraining order with a £153 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs and ordered him to pay £100 compensation.