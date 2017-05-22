‘Gangsters wanted £9k from me for loan of just £1,000’

Loan sharks often go to extreme measures to make people pay back much more than they borrowed. Here’s the story of one man who turned to crime to try to repay his debt, and information about how a new scheme is combating illegal lending.

“I didn’t feel good at all. I felt scared.”

Tony Haslam, principle officer, Lancashire Trading Standards

John Tiffin recalls the moment he first stole money from his employer to fend off unscrupulous loan sharks, as they demanded an extortionate 800 per cent interest rate on money he borrowed from them.

The former club steward turned to the illegal lenders, having fallen into gambling. He borrowed just £1,000, which he thought he could afford to pay back - until the sharks demanded he paid back £9,000 - £8,000 of it in interest.

When he could not afford the excessive payments, they turned menacing and began to threaten him.

John, 47, from Longridge, recalls: “I think they wanted eight times as much as what I had borrowed back in interest.

They threatened to dump me into River Ribble as they were Manchester gangsters.

John was too afraid to confide in his family and friends, or to tell the police. The criminals never got arrested - and now he is the one with a criminal record.

Feeling he had nowhere to turn to tackle his spiralling debt, John stole nearly £10,000 from Longridge and District Conservative Club where he worked.

But his ill-advised idea backfired. The secretary became concerned over the accounts and enquiries revealed discrepancies between till rolls and money banked.

John was caught and admitted four charges of theft, with five others taken into consideration.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and had to pay the full amount back.

It was only once the background came to light that his family stepped in to help.

He explains: “They got paid. My mother helped me out. I paid £9,000 back.”

John eventually got another job and sought help for his gambling addiction. He is now planning to make a fresh start in the United States.

It is suspected more than 3,000 households across Lancashire are in the grip of threatening and intimidating loan sharks.

The criminals usually appear friendly at first but quickly trap their borrowers into spiralling debt.

As the debts can’t legally be enforced, many lenders resort to the most extreme and callous methods to enforce repayments including threats, violence and intimidation.

Paperwork is rarely offered so victims are often in the dark as to how much they are actually paying.

Exorbitant extra amounts are randomly added and some loan sharks have been known to take victim’s possessions items as “security” including passports, driving licences or even bank or post office cards with the PIN in order to withdraw directly from borrowers’ accounts.

Previously Trading Standards had a duty to investigate illegal lenders under the Consumer Credit Act, but in 2008 the Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), made up of highly experienced investigators, was created by Birmingham Trading Standards as a pilot project in England, and was authorised to operate in Lancashire the same year.

In its first three years six suspected loan sharks were arrested in Lancashire alone, in Preston, Burscough, Rossendale and Colne, and 160 victims were assisted. The ILMT were not able to give up to date figures for Lancashire’s current situation.

But previous research by Lancashire Trading Standards, which works alongside the team, showed ruthless loans sharks were thought to have targeted 3,300 homes in the county, with an estimated £2.4m paid out to gangsters linked to knife and gun crime and prostitution.

It uncovered cases where people were being threatened with violence, kidnap and even rape if they failed to pay back cash on time.

Tony Haslam, a manager in Lancashire Trading Standards, revealed: “We only have a record of three direct reports to Lancashire County Council Trading Standards in the last two years.

“This is not surprising, since all our awareness raising and advice directs victims and others to the national loan shark reporting hotline in the first instance.

“Most of the work that we become involved in at a local level originates from reports via the national team, or relates to loan sharking activities that we become aware of during the course of our other activities such as anti-counterfeiting work.

“Trading Standards at a local level continue to work with the National Illegal Money Lending Team, police and other agencies to protect local communities from Loan Sharks.

“We would encourage anyone who may have information about illegal money lending to report it to the National reporting line so that the criminals can be pursued and victims can receive the support that they need.”

Additional research shows one in three people who use loan sharks live in social housing. Chorley Community Housing is among the organisations to welcome continued funding for the ILMT and to highlight alternative forms of borrowing, such as credit unions.

CCH director of operations, Richard Houghton, said: “Fortunately, incidents of loan sharking are extremely rare, but when they occur the victims can be subjected to intimidation and violence or threats of violence which affect not just their finances but also their health and wellbeing and also those of their families.

“We would urge any social housing tenant who is the victim of illegal money lenders to come forward and get help, either by contacting their landlord, Trading Standards or the police.”

Fighting loan sharks

The IMLT has since secured more than 370 prosecutions nationally for illegal money lending and related activity, since its inception, leading to nearly 318 years’ worth of custodial sentences, and writing off £71.9m illegal debt.

Recently it announced the illegal profits will be used to fund community projects to raise awareness of loan sharking.

This includes £11,000 that was confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) from illegal lender David Jackson who operated in Preston.

Tony Quigley, head of service for the England Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “We are launching our national POCA funding scheme again this year and are encouraging charities, community groups and schools to bid for the cash available.

“Loan sharks are a scourge on our communities, and can have a huge detrimental impact on the lives of their victims.

“We’re looking to use proceeds of crime money to fund something positive and help prevent these criminals from operating in the future. If your project meets our criteria, then get in touch as we’d like to hear about your idea.”

The team’s work to tackle Lancashire’s loan sharks is ongoing. A couple from Chorley are due to appear before Preston Crown Court on June 12 over allegations of money lending and money laundering.

Organisations have also been set up locally to encourage people in debt to lend from responsible sources.

One of them is Lancashire Community Finance, a not-for-profit Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) and a registered charity, with offices in Preston, Morecambe, Lancaster and Skelmersdale.

It provides personal loans, business loans, start-up loans and home improvement loans to businesses and individuals who struggle to get finance from high street banks and loan companies.

The rates of interest are considerably below those charged by doorstep and payday lenders, and it also provides financial education and money management services.

Elaine Rimmer, chief executive, said: “As a small and locally based provider of responsible finance, we maintain our community-based roots offering to lend as little as £400, we offer loans on a case by case basis without credit scoring and at much, much fairer rates than some other sources of personal finance such as doorstep lenders, rent-to-own shops and unlicensed lenders or loan sharks.”