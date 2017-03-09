APPEAL: Prisoner flees HMP Kirkham

Police have launched an appeal after a prisoner absconded from a northwest prison.

Darren Price, 39, from Kirkby, went missing from HMP Kirkham on Tuesday, 7 March where he is serving a 56 month sentence after he was convicted of conspiracy to steal, say police.

He is described as white, with blue eyes and receding dark hair. He speaks with a Liverpool accent. He has few upper teeth and a small scar on his left arm.

Police say Price has links to the Lancashire and Liverpool areas.

Enquiries to locate Price are underway and police are urging anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 573 of March 7th.