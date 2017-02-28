Crews called to blaze on Flag Market

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Flag Market in Preston after a van caught fire.

One crew from Preston attended the fire which started at around 12.45pm this afternoon.

The driver of the van, who was inside his vehicle at the time, escaped after he was alerted by passersby who saw smoke coming from his engine, say fire services.

Crew Manager Carl Isle said: "We were called to an incident this afternoon on Flag Market.

"A Vauxhall van caught fire in what we believe to be an accidental fire.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a jet hose-reel to extinguish the flames.

"At this point we believe the van suffered a mechanical fault which caused the fire."

The Owner of Yo Burrito Jamie Palmer captured the dramatic scenes live on Facebook as firefighters extinguished the flames.

Jamie said: I could tell something was happening as a crowd of people had gathered around the van. It started smoking and about 2 minutes later a fire started. There were around 200 people all watching the flames."