Crash left biker with back injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash that left a biker with broken ribs and back injuries.

The 32-year-old man, riding a Yamaha motorbike, was injured after being involved in a collision close to the Red Scar Industrial Estate in Preston.

The man, from the Ribbleton area, suffered broken ribs and back injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Longridge Road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Tracey Ward, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate a collision in Ribbleton.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“If you saw what happened, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1600 of August 3.