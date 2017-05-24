County mum confirmed as killed in Manchester bomb attack

A Lancashire mum has been confirmed as the latest victim of the Manchester bomb attack.

The 45-year-old mother, who has not been publicly named, from the Ribble Valley had been at Manchester Arena with her daughter to watch Ariana Grande

She had been posted as missing after the attack, and her family circulated desperate appeals to find her.

However it has now tragically been confirmed that she has died.

She becomes the fourth victim from Lancashire, as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, from Tarleton, and Runshaw College student Georgina Callander, 18, also died in the blast along with Blackpool school receptionist Jayne Tweddle.