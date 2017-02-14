Councillor offers CCTV fund for Longridge Sports and Social Club

A popular leisure venue which has been plagued with vandalism has been given a lifeline, with a grant for CCTV cameras.

Members of Longridge Sports and Social Club, in Towneley Road, had requested Ribble Valley Council extend the security cameras onto the Towneley Gardens site after vandals smashed a club window and the burglar alarm.

As this didn’t appear possible, Lancashire County councillor for Longridge with Bowland David Smith has offered a grant to fund cameras.

He said: “Every county councillor has a Member Grant to spend each year and I will use part of that to fund CCTV cameras.

“I will give whatever it costs - between £500 and £600.

“The club originally wanted for cameras to be linked up to Ribble Valley Council cameras, but they are not able to do that.

“So I am stepping in with an alternative by offering to buy them a camera for the club.

“I want the social club to succeed. Since it ceased being the British Legion the committee has been working hard to be a growing concern.

“The club is not flush with money so if I can help any way I can, I will. They deserve to succeed.

“I know any help will be appreciated.”

The Longridge Sports and Social Club committee will meet on Friday February 17, to discuss the offer.

Although there has been an increase in police presence around the area, the committee is keen to fit the CCTV as soon as possible.

Club chairman John Jackson said: “We truly appreciate and think very positively about Coun Smith’s offer of help.

“We want to put as much money as we can into the club.

“We will discuss it at our committee meeting on Friday. However, these things take time and the money would not be available until April.

“We are desperate for the CCTV now as we have had windows smashed and we have been broken into.

“If we get approval, we want to move as quickly as possible.”

The club has also had tree works commissioned for the site, which were scheduled to start this month and the decorative design for an entrance archway is underway.