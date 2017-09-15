Councillor collapses at extraordinary meeting of Lancashire County Council

An extraordinary meeting of Lancashire County Council was abandoned today after a councillor was taken ill and collapsed.

Emergency services were called and a defibrillator was used until medical crew arrived. It is understood the councillor was taken to hospital.

The meeting at County Hall in Preston had been going on for an hour and debate, about a controversial management restructure and the future of council leader Coun Geoff Driver, had been heated.

The Labour opposition group had tabled a three part motion put by deputy Labour leader County Coun John Fillis.

After the councillor's collapse it was agreed to abandon the meeting and the Labour party withdrew its motion which, as well as a no-confidence motion calling on Coun Driver to resign, demanded the full council should fully debate the proposed restructure and its implications for service delivery "in a transparent way by giving the powers for implementation of the restructure to the full council."