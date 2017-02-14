Could you defeat the 8000 calorie Solita burger?

It’s the ultimate tribute to Preston’s historic Winckley Square ... a 14ins, 8,000 calorie burger named after it.

Made by Solita Preston, the one and half kilo feast is to celebrate the major refurbishment of the iconic Georgian Square.

Chef Scott Anderson of SoLita Preston has invented a Winckley Square burger

The restaurant’s chefs have dubbed it “the ultimate sharing dish.” The burger includes a gigantic steak patty, a 14ins square brioche bun, one whole Romaine lettuce, two beef tomatoes, 500ml of Thousand island sauce, two Spanish onions, gherkins and, as if that wasn’t enough, 12 slices of smoked bacon and 12 slices of cheese.

The huge dish is aimed to be eaten by six people and for £60 comes with four portions of fries with different toppings.

Owner of Solita Franco Sotgiu said: “Winckley Square is an iconic space in Preston and what better way to honour it than with our own iconic construction. At 8,000 calories, complete with a one and a half kilo steak burger patty and 14ins square brioche bun, we don’t advise taking it on solo as a challenge but we know there are some out there who won’t be able to resist. They do so at their own risk!”

Staff at the Lancashire Post became some of the first to try - and review - the monstrous meat sandwich.

Head of news Karl Holbrook said: “The burger was really tasty. I think we were all a bit sceptical when it said it serves six people because usually you can almost half that.

“But the burger along with the fries would easily feed that amount of people and the taste wasn’t compromised when they significantly increased the size.”

Reporter Mark White said: “If I’m honest I thought the quality of the burger would be lost because it was so massive.

“But the steak was really tender and the other ingredients fresh so it’s definitely something I’d go for if I was out with a few of my mates for food.”

The Solita Group, which launched its first restaurant in the Northern Quarter in 2012, now boasts three other sites in Prestwich, Didsbury and most recently Winckley Square, Preston.

And this isn’t the first giant piece of food the chain has produced with it also being renowned as home of the Big Manc and dishes such as the gut-busting entire deep fried chicken.

