Costly ‘floor to ceiling’ makeover to re-open popular pub

Work on a £270,000 refurbishment to a popular Lancashire pub has begun this week.

The costly face-lift will see The Stag’s Head on Whittingham Lane in Goosnargh re-open after a five-month closure.

It will be opened by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, new licensees and fiancés Martin Sanderson and Rowena McAllister.

Born and bred in Preston, Martin was previously manager of The Grapes at Wrea Green with Rowena as the restaurant supervisor.

The Stags Head will be the couple’s first pub of their own.

“I’ve a wanted a pub of my own since I left college and have had my eye on The Stag’s Head for the last three years,” said Martin.

“To have found such a beautiful old pub with so much potential in my home town is a dream come true.

“There’s a shortage of pubs where families as well as the rest of the community can enjoy excellent food at reasonable prices.

“I’m a chef by training and we’re aiming to fill that gap.”

The pub’s exterior will be renovated and repainted with a new entrance and planting to enhance its appearance and make it an asset to the village.

The Stag’s Head garden will also receive a complete makeover adding a large patio for alfresco eating and drinking as well as a children’s play area.

Inside The Stag’s Head will be refurbished ‘from the floor to the ceiling’ according to Martin, bringing it up to date and making it lighter and brighter.

The expenditure is part of a £3.63m investment which leased pub operator, Star Pubs and Bars, plans to make in its Lancashire pubs in 2017, including £2.28m in Central Lancashire.

Work at The Stag’s Head will take six weeks with the pub scheduled to reopen in the first half of July. 15 new jobs will created.