Coaches full of folk could soon be boosting tourism in Ribble Valley

‘Go Ribble Valley’, a new tourism partnership to encourage more group visits into the area launched their promotional campaign at the National Group Leisure and Travel Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

The partnership, created by Ribble Valley Council and the Ribble Valley Tourism Association, also involves a number of others committed to increasing group visits to attractions, food venues and accommodation providers.

Co-ordinator is council tourism and events officer Tom Pridmore and the show was attended by some of the leading group travel and tour operators from Britain and overseas, the promotion follows the themes of heritage, food and quality experiences.

The launch followed a business workshop led by group travel consultant, Steve Reed Touris and discussed ways to attract more and better quality groups who said: “Ribble Valley features an interesting cluster of coach-stop attractions, including quaint market towns, heritage attractions, food experiences, accommodation, all enjoyed along scenic tour routes so there is much to appeal to the group tourism market.”

Coun Rupert Swarbrick chairof the Economic Regeneration Committee said “It is great to see some of our top providers working together to create this campaign which sets the scene for more group bookings for Ribble Valley.”