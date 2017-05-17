Chipping Steam Fair set to roll.....

Three days of action packed fun are promised over the spring bank holiday weekend at the 19th Chipping Steam Fair.

To be held from Saturday, May 27 through to Monday, May 29 tens of thousands of visitors are expected to converge on the Green Lane showground, ready to see hundreds of exhibitors showing off their pride and joy.

There will be steam traction engines, vintage tractors, classic cars and motorcycles, pedal cycles, classic plant, commercial and military vehicles as well as live music, funfair, craft fair, food hall, arena entertainment, children’s train rides, puppet shows, donkey rides, demonstrations and digger playpen.

In 2016 the fair was compared to a ‘well oiled machine’ - apt considering the theme - as each year organisers seek to improve and better the event in every way, from sourcing unique acts for the arena entertainment to finding interesting catering providers.

All proceeds from the event go to local good causes.