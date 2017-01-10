Chipping choristers hit all the right notes

Choristers from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Chipping have been hitting all the right notes.

Not only have they won the Ribble FM Christmas song competition open to all Ribble Valley schools, and been entertaining at St Mary’s, but will be amongst 150 pupils taking part in a primary school music day with a performance at Stonyhurst College on February 6.

The pupils’ rendition of Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer was played every day on Ribble FM in December and during their school concert the pupils also played the tuba, trombones, flutes, recorders, guitars and keyboard. This year St Mary’s is entering the ‘Last Choir Singing’ for Lancashire schools.