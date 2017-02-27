Can you help find a 'forever home' for this abandoned dog?

Animal charity workers have issued a heartfelt plea to find a 'forever home' for a dog after it was returned to the shelter.

Alfie was placed with a couple last March but was returned to the care of the RSPCA on 1 February after he was picked up by a dog warden, said a spokesman for the charity.

Alfie is looking for his 'forever home'

A representative for RSPCA Preston said in a statement to their Facebook page: "Sadly Alfie is back with us after he was picked up by the dog warden as he escaped from his home whilst his family were away on holiday.

"For some unknown reason they did not want him back, so he is once again looking for his forever home.

"Alfie is one of the staff favourites. He's a cuddly, affectionate staffy and loves playing with his toys, going on long walks and is perfect with his commands.

"Poor Alfie waited patiently for his home last time and was with us for a year, lets home we can get him the loving home he deserves as soon as possible as he finds kennel life stressful."

Alfie was placed with a couple last March

Anybody who would like more information about Alfie please look on the RSPCA website or contact the centre on 01772 792 553.