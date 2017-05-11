Campaigners united against Blackburn Road industrial estate

Campaigners are stepping up their fight against controversial plans for a new industrial estate neighbouring Hillside School near Longridge.

Hothersall Parish Council met for its annual meeting on Monday night at the Pavilion, Hothersall Lodge, with the project for land south of Blackburn Road top of the agenda.

Parish councillors and members of the ‘No Industrial Site for Hothersall’ have been further incensed by county councillor for Alston and Hothersall and Ribble Valley planning member Jim Rogerson’s stance on the plans.

Parish councillor Debbie Gale said villagers had “serious concerns over the size and scale of the plans” submitted by BKW Developments Ltd, which includes new industrial offices, buildings and storage and distribution centres over the eight acre site.

Coun Rogerson has previously warning that Longridge was at risk of becoming a “dormitory town” if the Hothersall project was refused.

A number of letters of objection have been sent to Ribble Valley Council planning.

She added: “A number of people are very, very cross with him - there is much discussion about much needed employment in Longridge but what about the people of Hothersall?”

Campaigners will meet again on Wednesday May 10 to discuss their next move ahead of the application being put before the planning committee, understood to be towards the end of June.

The company states it is aiming to provide “an appropriate commercial development, suited to meeting the full range of local employment needs and job creation over the next 10 years in Longridge and the surrounding part of Ribble Valley” on a site they consider to be “a sustainable location on the eastern approach to Longridge.”

The action group say the scheme is inappropriate and in conflict with Ribble Valley’s core strategy. Concerns have also been raised to the infrastructure of the area.