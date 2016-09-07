Call to back county’s bid to host Great Exhibition of the North

Supporters from across Lancashire and Blackpool are being urged to back the county’s bid to host the Great Exhibition of the North 2018.

The Red Rose County is in the running to host the “once-in-a-lifetime” celebration, showcasing the best of art, culture and design across the north of England.

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens has been chosen as the “hub” that would host the exhibition, and is up against Bradford, Newcastle-Gateshead and Sheffield.

Bosses are now asking people to use a Thunderclap link, so the interview panel can see through social media how much support there is.

People are asked to add their name before tomorrow, when everyone signed up will have a message posted on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, which reads: “We’re backing #BlackpoolGEX18 bid to host #GreatNorthExpo2018.”

Ruth Connor, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “With your help, Friday September 9 will see hundreds of people across the UK get behind the Blackpool-Lancashire bid.”