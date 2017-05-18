Call for Lancashire to Walk All Over Cancer

People across Lancashire are being invited to take on Cancer Research UK’s latest fundraising challenge, Walk All Over Cancer.

The charity is calling on men and women to sign up to walk 10,000 steps every day throughout June and raise money through sponsorship.

Walk All Over Cancer is a fantastic way for the people of Lancashire to become more active, with the motivation of raising money for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps equates to approximately five miles or eight kilometres per day.

In the North West, 24 per cent of people get less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week.

To sign up and download motivation tools, visit www.cruk.org/walkallover