Butchers firm is following in the right process

A family butchers has been honoured for its services in the food industry.

Anderton’s Ribble Valley Butchers, which has shops in Longridge and Clitheroe was marked Highly Commended in the small processor of the year category in the Meat and Poultry Processing Awards 2017.

The awards recognise the expertise and innovation of the processing sector, highlighting examples of best practice.

Roger Anderton, 34, who runs the firm with his brother Austin, said: “We feel honoured to be recognised as one of the leaders in the trade. It is the forefront of everything we do. We have been going a long time - since the early 1970s - and we have had many accreditations.

“In order to qualify we had a portfolio of evidence to demonstrate our commitment as a business to the trade.

“There was some tough competition. We live and breathe the food trade. We are passionate about our food and farming and it is close to our heart.

“We pride ourselves in making sure we are consistent and support local communities.

“We were competing with a lot larger and well known firms, so being amongst those is an achievement.”

The business was started by Brendan and Petrina Anderton in 1972 from the family farm, by making up freezer orders of meat, followed by the opening of their first shop in Derby Road, Longridge. Anderton’s also has a catering and wholesale outlet supplying meat to a range of businesses across the region.

Last year’s achievements include winning Foodservice Suppliers award for its traditional pork sausage and Roger became the country’s youngest Master Butcher.