Sellafield fire crews to stage two walkouts in pay dispute

Firefighters at the Sellafield nuclear site are to stage two days of strike action later this month in a dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union will walk out between between 6am and 6.30pm on Tuesday October 17 and Thursday October 19.

Firefighters had been due to strike for 24 hours on July 24 and 31 but plans were suspended while they considered a new pay offer.

However, the union said Sellafield management had failed to settle the dispute.

Firefighters working at Sellafield claim they have been underpaid for many years despite working 12-hour shifts.