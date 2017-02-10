'Blue chicken' sparks urgent recall notice

The Food Standards Agency has put out a recall notice recalling thousands of sandwiches from shops over fears they may be unfit for human consumption.

The sandwiches, which are sold by the Great Northern Sandwich Company, Spar and Honest Crust have been recalled after chicken used in the products was found to have "blue discolouration".

The Food Standards Agency says the discolouration may indicate that the products are unfit for human consumption.

Customers are now being urged not to eat the sandwiches and to return them for a full refund.

All of the affected sandwiches have a use-by date up to and including 10 February.

Full list of affected sandwiches

- Spar & Honest Crust Chicken/Stuffing Barm

- Spar & Honest Crust Chicken Salad Sandwich

- Spar & Honest Crust Chicken Stuffing Sandwich

- GNS Triple BLT/Chicken Salad/Ham & Cheese Sandwich

- GNS Chicken/Pesto/Tomato Sub Roll

- Product: GNS Chicken/Bacon/Mayo Sub Roll

A recall notice issued by Great Northern Sandwich Company reads: "All dates up to and including 10th of February. As a precautionary measure we are recalling the above lines as we have identified a blue discolouration on the Chicken within these products. "

"Any customers who have bought the above products should return them to store for a full refund. No other products are affected We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers."