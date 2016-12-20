Builder donates cash to town’s Girl Guides

Longridge Girl Guides have benefited to the tune of £3,500 thanks to a donation from a house builder.

McCarthy and Stone, who are currently building a new retirement living development on Longridge’s Barnacre Road, donated to the Guides following its partnership with neighbouring Sainsbury’s.

For the duration of the works, the construction team are using part of Sainsbury’s car park and decided to donate the associated hire cost to the supermarket’s chosen charity.

Longridge Girl Guides host guiding activities for girls aged from five years to 26 years old, giving them the chance to learn new skills and get more involved in sport.

Their dedicated organiser, Melanie Braithwaite, was overwhelmed with the donation and said: “I was pleasantly surprised when I was told that McCarthy and Stone was donating such a large sum to us, and to be recognised by Sainsbury’s as their chosen charity is just so touching. It’s such a generous gesture, and the girls and I are very grateful. We will be able to use this money for so many wonderful things, and it will help us a lot, so I simply cannot thank them enough.”

Fiona Brooks, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone said: “It is a pleasure to make a donation to the Longridge Girl Guides, and a fantastic idea from the Sainsbury’s team for the money to go to such a worthwhile cause. As a company we place great importance on supporting the local communities in which we build, whether through providing local jobs or by charitable donations. As the build progresses we look forward to becoming a familiar face in the local community.”