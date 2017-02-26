Budding MP walks corridors of power

The Houses of Parliament were the destination of a young Ribble Valley student who has designs on becoming an MP in the future.

Katherine Dodd, who is a year 10 pupil at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, was met by Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans who took Katherine and her friends, Naila Shakoor and Lucy Boothman, and teacher Mrs Julie Billington, on a guided tour of Westminster, including a peek into the Supreme Court.

The visit was rounded off with tea on the terrace.

Lucky Katherine earned the trip after romping to victory in a mock election at her school with wonderful speeches and policies.

The group got the chance to experience at first hand the power of the Parliament and also find out what an MP does on a day to day basis.

All good experience for if Katherine is elected to Parliament herself one day.