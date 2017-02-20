Book launch charity boost

A Preston author has helped raise £1,400 for the Heartbeat charity through the sales of his new book

Michael Barrett used the launch night for his novel ‘ Preston North End - Rise of the Invincibles’ as a fundraiser for the charity, based at the Deepdale stadium

With ticket revenue, money raised from a raffle and a donation from each book sold on the night being donated to Heartbeat NWCC, the event raised more than £1400 for the charity.

Heartbeat fundraising officer Mark said: “We’d like to thank Michael for choosing us to be the beneficiary of the event.

“The book is a fantastic idea so to be part of the launch is great for us. The money raised from the event will help Heartbeat to run it’s vital services supporting local people with heart disease”

To find out more about how Heartbeat NWCC support those in the area who are living with heart disease, visit their website www.heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk