Bleasdale set to benefit after Tower opened gardens

The church, school and parish hall of Bleasdale will benefit from some special gardens being opened to the public.

The gardens of Bleasdale Tower, renowned for their beautiful rhododendrons and azaleas at this time of the year were opened by owners Jeremy and Lisa Duckworth.

Saturday’s poor weather did not put off visitors able to listen to Rossall Choir and on Sunday the crowds flocked in, a fine day allowing people to linger, entertained by the Guardian Concert Band.

There was lots of delicious food, for which Bleasdale is well known; vintage tractors; the school displayed some excellent work; the local history group let visitors discover Bleasdale’s past and some walked to the old North Lancashire Reformatory.

Thanks go to the Duckworths and to all the visitors for their support.

“Seeing so many people enjoying the day makes all the hard work worthwhile,” said a spokesperson.