Blackpool and The Fylde College to exhibit 20 years of work by Adrian Pritchard

An artist with a background in science is showcasing his work at a special exhibition in Blackpool.

The display at Blackpool and The Fylde College presents 20 years of work by Adrian Pritchard.

Adrian is a contemporary artist, whose work allows the paint to create its own shapes and patterns “through gravity and time”.

Adrian has a deep rooted interest in physics and therefore has a scientific approach to his art, which culminates in his creative use of geometric patterns combined with free flowing fluids.

This exhibition will showcase rediscovered paintings many of which have never been seen before in public along side new works and old favourites.

Adrian, 44, graduated from Blackpool and The Fylde College in 1995 with both a BTEC Foundation in Fine Art and Design as well as a National Diploma in Illustration.

He began his professional career as an artist in Cornwall.

Prior to this, in 1997, Adrian’s research in eastern aesthetics had already awarded him a travel bursary to Japan where he was artist in residence to a volcano called Asama Yama.

After finishing his degree he returned to Japan in 1999 with a sell-out exhibition in Ginza, the heart of the Tokyo art scene.

In 1999 he was then awarded the British Academy scholarship to study a masters degree at the Slade School of Art at University College London.

In 2001 Adrian founded the Blackhorse Arts Studios in London and after several years living and working as an artist in the capital, he then founded the BADept Studio Gallery Space in Blackpool.

He said: “I make work that attempts to redefine our relationship with matter by using gravity, the very force that universally dictates form.

“Just as a research scientist sets up the parameters of an experiment, I set up the ground upon which the interaction of self-regarding man and nature can take place, and the resulting work moves from matter to metaphor.”

Call 01253 352352.