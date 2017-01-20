Arson investigation after Preston shop damaged by bin fire

Two crews from Preston were called to a bin fire that damaged a shop, say fire services.

The fire started at around 9am on 20 January in an alley to the rear of a convenience store on Lawrence Road in Penwortham.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire Services said: "The wheelie bin fire melted guttering on the shop and had the potential to be a very serious incident."

Cerw Manager Rob Barker added: "Deliberate ignition has not been ruled out at this stage. We would like to remind the public that deliberately starting a fire in these circumstances is a criminal offence. If the fire had spread to the building, the consequences could have been serious."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nobody was injured during the incident.