Armed Forces charity under investigation

A Preston-based charity which helps members of the Armed Forces suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is under investigation.

The Charity Commission has put an interim manager in to run Support The Heroes in Winckley Square, frozen its bank accounts and ordered it to cease fundraising.

The Commission, which is the independent regulator of charities in England and Wales, said the move followed “a number of complaints about the charity, in particular about its fundraising activities.”

A statement said: “The Commission has serious concerns about an agreement that the charity has entered with a commercial fundraising company.

“It is particularly concerned about the transparency of the charity’s fundraising arrangements and the ability of the public to make an informed decision about donating to the charity.”

The statement said the interim manager was “a temporary appointment and will be reviewed on a regular basis in line with normal procedures.”

Support The Heroes says it has given out more than £220,000 to help and support current and past members of the Armed Forces suffering from PTSD. Its slogan is: “Fighting the Silent Enemy.”

A message on the charity’s website last night said:” We are currently moving offices and until our new landline is connected please call . . . “ The Post left a message, but no-one called us back.

According to the Commission “The charity’s trustees have filed an appeal . . . challenging the regulator’s decision to appoint an interim manager.”